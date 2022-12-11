Obituary & Services: Linda Renea Clark-Lollar

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Linda Renea Clark-Lollar – age 71 of Altamont, MO passed away Thursday afternoon, December 8th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin, MO.

Linda was born November 26th, 1951, to Carlisle and Maxine Ward Clark in Bethany, MO, and was raised on a farm south of New Hampton, MO. She attended elementary school in New Hampton and graduated from South Harrison High School in Bethany, MO in 1969.

On February 14th, 1969, she was united in marriage to Danny Vestal. To this union a son was born, Aaron Vestal. They were divorced in August 1976.

On June 16th, 1978, Linda was united in marriage to Marvin Lollar from Altamont, MO. To this union, a daughter was born Shanda Lollar Shoaf. When she married Marvin, she became a mother to his three children, Tammy, Greg, and Andrew.

Linda worked for the Altamont Post Office as Postmaster Relief for 23 years. She retired in November 2011.

Linda was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Gallatin, MO. Her husband Marvin and she were active members for several years.

Linda’s most joyous times were spent with her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and holidays with her kids and grandkids. Her grandkids were the joy of her life, she was present at most of their births.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Peggy Joyce Clark, her niece Erika Clark, her husband Marvin Lollar, her brother Lonnie Clark, her sister-in-law Shirley Clark, and her longtime friend and significant other Mark Elliott.

Survivors are her children, Aaron Vestal, Shanda Shoaf (Matthew), Tammy Curtis (Daryl), Greg Lollar (Stephanie), and Andrew Lollar (Tessa). Grandchildren, Nathan Curtis, Lacey Corwin (John), Brandon Curtis, (Alexis) Taylor Lollar, Zachory Lollar (Emily), Matthew Atkinson (Ashley), Charles Lollar (Stacey), Shalyn Shelby (Cody), John Lollar (Emily), Christyona Lollar, Alayna Lollar, Keylee Vestal, Jagger Vestal, Imogen Shoaf, and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 12th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

Related