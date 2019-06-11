North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice Degree ranked among best in the nation

The North Central Missouri College Online Associates degree in Criminal Justice was recently featured as one of the top fifty online Associates in Criminal Justice degree programs in the nation by The Best Schools website for 2019. To see the full listing, visit THIS LINK.

“We are extremely grateful for the recognition, said Jenna Vandel, Criminal Justice Instructor. “The online AAS program was created with the goal of providing students with a high-quality degree designed to prepare them for future careers in the Criminal Justice field. Our students find success with our online CJ degree and excellent careers after graduating.”

The Best Schools website reviewed all accredited online Associates in Criminal Justice degree programs in the U.S. and looked at the following factors, academic excellence, the strength of faculty, reputation, financial aid, range of degree programs, and strength of online instruction. To learn more about the methodology, visit THIS LINK.

To learn more about the Criminal Justice program at NCMC, visit the college website, or contact Jenna Vandel at 660-359-3948 x1327.