Crash west of Trenton kills man from Kidder when dump truck overturns

The Highway Patrol reports a Kidder man died as the result of a dump truck overturning eight miles west of Trenton Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 25-year-old Chaz Streu to Wright Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:45 Monday morning.

The dump truck traveled east on Highway 6 before it skidded, traveled across the center of the road, and ran off the north side. The truck then struck an embankment before overturning and coming to rest on the driver’s side facing north.

The Patrol notes Streu did not wear a safety device.