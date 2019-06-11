House of Prayer to present “God and Country” in Chillicothe

House of Prayer of Chillicothe will present God and Country later this month.

Patriotic and gospel music and speaking will be held at the Jaycee Shelter House, which is near the Country Club Drive entrance at Simpson Park of Chillicothe, the afternoon of June 30th at 3 o’clock. Those attending should bring lawn chairs for the event.

God and Country will be moved to the House of Prayer at 144 Herriford Street if there is inclement weather or the temperature is 90 or above June 30th.

Call the House of Prayer for more information at 660-646-3450.