North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees hear presentation on Kingdom of Tonga, address numerous issues

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees on April 26th heard about individuals from the Kingdom of Tonga attending the college.

Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder reported the first student from Tonga attended this semester, and a flag-raising ceremony was held on April 22nd. The flag is on display in the library. He said he can tell that the people from Tonga are sincere.

He noted some families from Tonga are moving to Trenton, and some houses have been purchased by Tongans. The talking chief on behalf of the king is speaking to Tongans about NCMC.

Students from Tongan-American families now have an interest in coming to NCMC. Holder said they would be different than those who are international students from Tonga.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver said Tongan students might have problems getting through a consulate in Fiji. He plans to write a letter to the consulate.

Holder commented that individual attention appeals to Tongans. He said they are excited about all programs at NCMC. They like allied health and how it could improve nursing services in Tonga. They also like the agriculture program.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley said she spoke to a current Tongan student getting her Associate’s Degree, and the student wants to pursue a law degree from Harvard.

Alley reported Student Senate elections were held. The Student Senate president for next school year will be Carli Beck.

Considering mental health and wellness, Alley said she asked the Information Technology Department if the suicide prevention phone number could be put on student identification cards. IT got back to her and plans to add the number to the cards.

Alley noted numbers look good for NCMC related to financial aid and orientation, especially compared to other institutions.

Director of Advising and Retention Jenna Stevens presented information on Orientation, Advising, and Registration.

She said 275 incoming students attended on-campus OAR last year. NCMC hopes for at least 300 this year. An online option is also offered.

Stevens explained OAR is required because studies show students who attend orientation are more involved and have a higher graduation rate.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported classes for the spring semester will end this week, and finals will start May 2nd.

NCMC submitted an application for Economic Development Administration funds to support IT and classroom equipment in Savannah. Grant Writer Kristie Cross is working on a National Science Foundation grant. Londre noted that there will be a second round of the grants, and NCMC plans to resubmit if the college does not get funding the first time.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported on work on IT multiple projects. In a recent vendor update, IT Services learned that audio and video equipment from the manufacturer Creston for a remote learning classroom upgrade now has estimated ship dates as late December. The cause is cited as continued supply chain challenges. IT Services is working with its vendors to evaluate options and potential alternatives.

Renovations at the former US Bank building in Trenton continue. Triplett reported network wiring install is almost complete, and internet service is connected to the building. IT Services is configuring the network hardware. She noted there have been challenges with installing the uninterruptible power supply. IT Services requested its vendor escalate and expedite the install service. The target move-in time is mid-May.

Triplett said IT Services is making some improvements with account security. IT Services obtained special funding, covering most of a professional services engagement to design and pilot a multi-factor authentication for employees. IT Services tentatively plans to kick off the project in the first half of June. The department also collaborated with the registrar and admissions to improve student network account criteria. IT Services developed an automated process to enforce the new criteria. Implementation of account cleanup automation is planned for late May.

Green Hills Head Start Director Sue Ewigman discussed a self-assessment for 2021. It was a summary of the progress of goals and objectives.

She said strengths included the staff and its dedication to being receptive to changes in the last year, focusing on mental health and well-being, and providing more resources for families. Ewigman noted Head Start only closed one center due to COVID-19 and only one for a staffing shortage, both for short periods of time.

She said she appreciated the NCMC Business Office and the board of trustees. She is excited to begin a new partnership with Bright Futures Trenton.

The self-assessment is to be discussed more at future board meetings.

Head Start Director Janet Gott reported all Early Head Start spots are filled, but five Head Start students were lost. She noted Head Start has children to get started, but parents are hesitant to begin this late. Head Start is wrapping up for this year, and it is starting to look at next year.

Gott commented that a “huge number” of students are moving on to kindergarten next year. She said recruitment would have to ramp up.

Klaver believed the Savannah site groundbreaking on April 21st went well and was well attended. He said people from the region attended and congratulated NCMC.

Klaver hopes the Savannah site will draw people from between Savannah and the Iowa state line. He thinks that NCMC will need more space at that location in the future.

He said Rich Gross was at NCMC on April 21st and 22nd. Meetings were held with Development Director Alicia Endicott and Klaver on strategies and timelines. Klaver believes the meetings were productive, and they talked names and businesses. However, he noted there was not anything to announce publicly at this time.

Klaver reported on the state budget. He said a core funding increase for community colleges is expected to be between $8.3 million and $18.3 million.

Klaver noted there is also a House bill that would give $1 billion of the state’s surplus to Missouri taxpayers through tax credits.

Klaver and Athletic Director Nate Gamet attended the National Junior College Athletic Association National Conference. Klaver said there was a lot of discussion on restructuring governance. He explained there is currently a board of 36 regents and four other voting representatives. The matter is to be studied for another year.

Votes were taken regarding transgender student-athletes and a transfer waiver. Klaver reported it is up to a college’s discretion on decisions on transgender athletes. There will still be a transfer waiver.

Trustees Doctor John Holcomb and Don Dalrymple shared memories of Trenton Junior College and NCMC. Holcomb said the college used to hold its graduation on the same day as Trenton High School.

Dalrymple noted the class of 1967-1968 was the first year the college had a separate graduation ceremony from the school district.

Holcomb was the college’s Student Council president. He noted that position is now referred to as the Student Senate president.

Holcomb believes the college has come a long way since it split from the Trenton School District. He is proud of what the college has accomplished.

Facilities Director Randy Young’s retirement was approved, effective June 30th.

Emeritus status was granted to Young and Life Sciences Chairperson Dennis Sager. Young has been employed at NCMC for 21 years, and Sager will complete his 22nd year as a full-time faculty member at the end of this academic year. Sager’s resignation was approved at last month’s NCMC Board of Trustees meeting, and his last day will be July 29th.

Colton Greer of Chillicothe was hired as Information Technology Helpdesk Specialist at the main campus. He started on March 20th.

Stephen Williamson of Gilman City was hired as an English instructor, and Auric Brockfeld of Columbia was hired as a mathematics instructor. They will be at the main campus and start on August 17th.

Jessica Wallace of Lamoni, Iowa was hired as a Talent Search Advisor for the Saint Joseph School District, starting June 6th.

Stancy Bond of Savannah was hired as an adjunct instructor for English at the Savannah/North Belt Center, starting this summer.

The board approved the creation of the full-time faculty position of Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program Director. The position will be filled for July 1st, if possible, to complete curriculum and accreditation work in preparation for offering the new program in 2023. The position is needed to launch the sonography program. It is planned to be paid through the federal Perkins grant for fiscal year 2023.

Green Hills Head Start personnel matters were approved. They included the retirement of Nutrition Specialist Connie Anderson. Her last day will be June 30th. Heather Harper was employed as a full-time cook at Brookfield B. Her first day of employment was March 22nd. Lynda Brosdahl was transferred from cook to teacher aid at Brookfield B on March 28th.

The first reading was waived, and a recommendation was approved to change board policy on office hours. An advisor can now have five of his or her 10 minimum office hours scheduled in an online format, and five office hours must be scheduled on campus. The policy previously said eight hours had to be scheduled on campus, and two may be scheduled in an online format. The recommendation had been approved by the Faculty Senate. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre said increased video conference capability can allow additional flexibility in meeting student needs for instructor availability, especially for instances when faculty have a significant online course load or wish to offer evening or weekend hours for students.

The board approved the purchase of a SimMan 3G from Laerdal Medical Corporation for $78,419.50. An electronic medication dispensing cabinet will be purchased from KbPort for $36,949.90. The Division of Nursing recommended the purchases. The funds will come from the Nursing Education Incentive Program Grant received by the nursing program from the Missouri state board of nursing. They are sole-source bids, as the grant was specific for the SimMan and cabinet. The simulation and lab equipment will be used by nursing students at the Savannah campus.

A bid of $61,447 was approved from Joe DeVorss for multiple concrete sidewalk projects on campus. DeVorss’s bid was the lowest of three. The projects will be funded 100% by state deferred maintenance money.

The Green Hills Head Start Public Complaint and Internal Dispute Resolution policies were approved. They were unchanged from last year.

The board of trustees approved attending the NCMC Foundation meeting and dinner in Cross Hall on May 26th at 5:30 in the evening. That will be in addition to the trustees’ regular meeting scheduled for May 24th at 5:30 in the evening.

Board Clerk Kristi Harris gave the oath of office to incumbents Chris Hoffman and Diane Lowrey. NCMC qualified for the non-election law this year, as only incumbents refiled for their expiring terms. Hoffman and Lowrey will serve six-year terms.

The board reorganized. Officers elected were NiCole Neal as president, Hoffman as vice president, Harris as secretary, an