2022 Northwest Missouri Management Grazing School set to begin June 21 in Albany

By now most producers either have or are working cows and turning them out on grass. The single most important factor in determining the profitability of a livestock operation is keeping feed costs low. With this in mind, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the University of Missouri Extension are holding the 2022 Northwest Missouri Management Intensive Grazing School in Albany,

Missouri at the University of Missouri Hundley-Whaley Research Center on Tuesday, June 21st thru Thursday, June 23rd. Management Intensive grazing is a system where grazing is managed for both the benefit of the livestock as well as the forage they are grazing. The 2022 Grazing School offers participants the chance to exchange information with other livestock producers involved in regenerative agriculture, rotational and/or management intensive grazing, and to gain information on how to properly design and layout a grazing system specific to your operation.

Topics discussed will include: evaluating the resources available on your farm, the art, and science of grazing management, challenges and opportunities with properly designed grazing systems, plant diversity that occurs in rotational grazing systems, as well as livestock nutrition throughout the three-day program. Properly designed and managed grazing systems can increase the quality and quantity of forages available for your livestock as well as help you as a livestock producer keep your costs lower. Space is limited so make plans to attend the 2022 Northwest Missouri Management Intensive Grazing School, and make your reservations as soon as possible with Luke Skinner at 660-663-9381 or Jim Humphrey at 816-324-3147.

If you desire further information on this or any other topic please contact your local University of Missouri Extension center.