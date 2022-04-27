Gallatin Board of Aldermen discuss opening of city swimming pool

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on April 25th discussed the opening of the city pool for this season. It was decided the pool will not open this season unless a pool manager and lifeguards are hired soon. The final decision was tabled for the first meeting in May.

The decision came after Administrator Lance Rains reported there is no pool manager as of April 25th, and there is only one lifeguard applicant. Public Works Director Mark Morey said he needed to order chemicals now if the board intended for the pool to open.

The board approved two ordinances authorizing entering into contracts with Rodell Sperry for mowing service at Dockery Park and cemetery mowing. Bids were accepted in March.

Another ordinance officially approved an agreement between the Gallatin Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Daviess County Commission, and Daviess County Central 911 to perform Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System and National Crime Information Center computer transactions.

The board reviewed a petition to vacate a street or an alley request from Charles and Belinda Cameron. The street vacation request is at the east end of George Allen Street east of the North Market intersection. The alley is east of lots 1, 2, and 3 in the Brown and Wirt’s Addition. The short section of the street runs east and west, and the alley runs north and south. The area is full of trees, and they intend to clean it up. The board will be presented the vacation request in ordinance form at the May 23rd meeting.

Morey reported crews repaired a water main leak on Franklin Street last week. He explained the leak was a result of settling from a tube replacement in 2016. Crews cut out a 20-foot section and added a valve to help with shutting down the water flow in that area of town if needed in the future. Morey said a fire hydrant on Park Street is now leaking from shutting down water flow in that section of town, so crews will replace the hydrant this week. Morey ordered a tamper/compactor for $900 to be used in backfilling after leaks to help decrease future settling issues.

He reported all advanced metering infrastructure electric meters have been installed that were in inventory. The remaining electric meters are either three-phase or commercial meters, and Gallatin has not yet received those meters to be installed.

Utility Services rescheduled the water tower painting to be completed in May.

Irvinbilt is waiting on equipment to finish the sewer clarifier project at the sewer plant.

Rains announced that 65 people attended the Main Street presentation last week. He said the event went well, was comical, and was informative.

Rains continues to work on the Federal Emergency Management Agency/State Emergency Management Agency grants and the Community Development Block Grants.

The next Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting will be rescheduled to May 10th due to the Truman Day holiday being observed on May 9th.