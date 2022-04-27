Claude and Nadine Eckert invest in North Central Missouri College with a new scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is pleased to announce a new scholarship established by an investment from Claude M. and Nadine Eckert, long-time educators in the Pleasant View R-VI School District and 2008 Distinguished Alumni of North Central Missouri College. The scholarship will be awarded starting in the 2022-23 academic year to NCMC students seeking a degree or certificate from Trenton or Chillicothe High school, with preference given to a student that also attended Pleasant View R-VI.

With a combination of 78 ½ years of teaching experience in Northwest Missouri, Claude and Nadine have influenced the lives of hundreds of young people in the region. After graduating high school, Nadine earned a scholarship to attend Trenton Junior College, now North Central Missouri College, and encouraged her high school sweetheart to join her. At 18 years old and just one year of study at TJC, Nadine began her teaching career in Estes School, followed by Pleasant Ridge, Springhill, and Skinner schools. After one year at TJC, Claude farmed for a year before being offered a teaching position at the Hicks School in Livingston County, followed by Mt. Pleasant and Sampsel schools. Together, the Eckerts moved into the new Pleasant View R-VI School in 1958-59 and remained there until their retirement in 1991-92.

Both Claude and Nadine credit their long history of success to their beginnings at TJC/NCMC. Although Claude stated there were many opportunities to leave the Pleasant View District throughout their careers, they chose to remain, stating, “I just believe we have an outstanding community.” Outside of education, Claude and Nadine have owned and operated a farm since 1953, remained active in the Shelburne Baptist Church, and served as volunteers on numerous boards and organizations in the region.

“Everything happens for a reason, and Claude and Nadine’s story is the perfect example,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Their story is one to be shared and remembered. Their investment with the NCMC Foundation to start a scholarship will ensure their story lives on for decades to come. We are very honored to announce the Claude M. & Nadine Eckert Scholarship and cannot thank Claude and Nadine enough for their support.”

Interested individuals may find a list of Foundation Scholarships on the NCMC website. According to Alicia Endicott, Director of Development, the average scholarship award is $1000. For the 2022-2023 academic year the NCMC Foundation will award over $225,000 to incoming freshman, returning, and transferring NCMC students.

The NCMC Foundation is a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization that raises funds through different campaigns, including the Gifts in Action Scholarship Campaign. Through scholarships, students are given a chance to develop as a student, an individual, and a member of the community. The NCMC Foundation works with North Central Missouri College to help transform lives and empower students. For more information on creating or adding to a scholarship investment, please contact Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].