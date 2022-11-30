North 65 Center to host community blood drive

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th.

The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri.

Appointments are preferred by the Community Blood Center website and entering the initials TN for the group code. Walk-ins are welcome if space permits. Additional details may be obtained from Sue Ball at the RSVP office in Trenton.Phone 660-359-3836. You can also send an email to [email protected] with questions or contact Betty Tinker at the blood center office at 816-351-9308.

Prospective donors are to take photo identification. Mask requirements may change depending on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The December 12th blood drive is sponsored by RSVP, the North 65 Center, and the Trenton Lions Club. Sandwiches and chips will be provided by the Lions Club. The community blood center reports all presenting donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt.