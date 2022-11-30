Putnam County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department of Unionville will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on December 1st. The clinic will run from 7 am to 10 am.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. There will also be updated bivalent boosters for each.

The health department notes COVID-19 vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. As the virus changes and immunity naturally decreases over time, someone may lose some of that protection.

The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by that variant. A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may also be referred to as an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend individuals ages five and older receive an updated bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether that was their final primary series dose or an original monovalent booster. Individuals who have received more than one original booster are also recommended to get an updated booster.

Questions about COVID-19 vaccines or the clinic on December 1st should be directed to the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.