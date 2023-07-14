Nominations for Missouri Department of Agriculture Awards now open

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the Missouri Agriculture Awards.

For centuries, Missouri farmers and ranchers have been providing our nation with food, fuel, and fiber and have assumed the responsibility of investing their lives to provide for others while also giving back to this state’s economy. The award categories include Missouri Agriculture Education Leader and Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian.

“Through the Missouri Ag Awards, we would like to recognize those who stand out for supporting the efforts of our farmers and ranchers,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Their work focuses on protecting and promoting our food supply and they are great examples for future generations.”

Awards will be given in the following categories:

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader Award will highlight an educator or advisor in the Missouri school system who emphasizes the importance of agricultural education to our state’s youth while also advising them on becoming future leaders in the industry. This award recognizes teachers, advisors, and leaders in primary, secondary, and higher education systems. Nominees will be judged on the overall impact they have on upcoming youth in the agriculture system.

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian Award will highlight a Missouri food animal veterinarian who has shown expertise in veterinary care for the large animal/food production industry through surveillance for FAD and emerging diseases. This person demonstrates best practices for animal health and care and has led in innovative practices regarding the health and well-being of large animals.

Nominations may be submitted using an online form at this link and must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Find further information about the Missouri Ag Award categories here, and contact [email protected] with any questions.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

