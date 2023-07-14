Max the Magician to perform at Lillian DesMarias Youth Library

Local News July 14, 2023 KTTN News
Lillian DesMarias Youth Library
Max the Magician brings laughter and joy to his audiences through his performances with shows that include audience participation, creativity, mathematics, history, entertaining stories, and curiosity. And it’s all done with magic.

By working together as an entire audience, the kids learn about the magic of teamwork, perseverance, and believing in yourself. Enjoy this fun interactive magic show on Monday, July 17th with two shows at the Youth Library at 917 N. Washington at 10 am and 4 pm for children 3 and above.

Community Options and Development Center participants will have a special session at the Youth Library at 1 pm. There will also be a show at the Main Library at 450 Locust at 6 pm for adults and families.

