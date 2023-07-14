Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of Chillicothe man on probation violations

Local News July 14, 2023July 14, 2023 KTTN News
Arrest Hands in Handcuff news graphic
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Clifford Eric Dean Neff, a 36-year-old resident of Chillicothe, on Tuesday.

Neff was apprehended due to two capias warrants issued against him for probation violations and stands accused of violating his probation on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, along with three counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

The combined bonds for Neff’s charges amount to $30,000, which must be paid in cash. Neff’s appearance before Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court is scheduled for August 10th.

