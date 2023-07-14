Newly-appointed Judge for the Third Circuit Court, Steve Hudson, hands down prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Newly-appointed Presiding Judge for the Third Circuit Court, Steve Hudson, delivered rulings on Thursday that led to prison sentences for some individuals while others were placed on probation. The cases heard in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court were met with various outcomes.

Robbie Wayne Davis, a resident of Trenton, received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of statutory rape or attempted rape involving a victim under 14 years old. Davis was sentenced to 30 years with the Department of Corrections for the felony, dating back to August 2020.

Brenda Sue Periman, a Jamesport resident, was handed prison sentences when she pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The court ordered a ten-year sentence for the drug possession charge and four years for the drug paraphernalia charge. These terms are to be served concurrently. Periman also received a 14-day jail term upon pleading guilty to driving while her license was revoked or suspended. She was given credit for time served. Periman’s arrest occurred on June 29th.

Jason Edward Jones, a resident of Chillicothe, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to passing a bad check at a Trenton business in January 2022. Jones received a three-year sentence with the Department of Corrections and was ordered to pay $951 in restitution.

Jody Wayne Johnson, a resident of Rogersville, Missouri, faced prison sentences when he pleaded guilty to two felony charges involving assault and domestic assault, as well as one count of tampering or an attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony. These incidents took place on March 7th and April 16th. Johnson was sentenced to four years for each charge, to be served consecutively. However, the execution of the sentences was suspended, and Johnson was placed on five years of supervised probation. In addition, the court ordered Johnson to participate in and successfully complete the Healing House program.

Jerry Urick, a Gladstone resident, pleaded guilty to felony charges of driving while his license was revoked or suspended and felony possession of a controlled substance. Both offenses occurred on April 23rd. Urick received consecutive five-year sentences with the Department of Corrections. The execution of the sentences was stayed, and Urick was placed on five years of supervised probation. He is required to enroll in and successfully complete a treatment program lasting six months to one year.

Tiffany Ann Chandler, a Smithville resident, entered guilty pleas on two counts, resulting in suspended sentencing by the court, while jail time was ordered for three misdemeanors. Chandler was placed on five years of supervised probation for 3rd-degree assault and third-degree attempted assault. Furthermore, the court sentenced her to 47 days in the county jail for pleading guilty to 4th-degree assault, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. These charges stemmed from January 18th, and credit was given for time served.

During a probation violation hearing, Jason Reynolds, a resident of Archie, Missouri, admitted to a violation, which prompted the court to revoke his probation. Reynolds was sentenced to four years in prison, and credit was given for time served while awaiting disposition of the case. His original charge in Grundy County involved unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically amphetamine or methamphetamine, dating back to October 2020.

Raytown resident Anthony Michael Seward also admitted to a probation violation. The disposition of his case is scheduled for August 10th.

In another court appearance, Trenton resident Donald Swigart appeared before Special Judge Matthew Krohn. Swigart was conditionally released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is required to report to Preferred Family for outpatient treatment and assessment, following all recommendations. A probation violation hearing in circuit court has been set for August 10th.

