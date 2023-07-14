Man wanted on multiple felony warrants apprehended after foot pursuit in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department made several arrests on Thursday afternoon and night, resulting in the apprehension of individuals with active felony warrants and drug charges.

At approximately 3:14 p.m., officers received information about a known male suspect wanted on multiple active felony warrants. The suspect was spotted sitting on a porch in the 300 block of Cherry Street. The warrants included charges for resisting arrest, drug offenses, and probation and parole violations.

According to Police Sergeant Preston Sandner’s report, the suspect had previously evaded Chillicothe Officers on multiple occasions, leading to the issuance of active felony arrest warrants. Upon receiving the information, officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. The suspect attempted to escape through a nearby house but was pursued by officers on foot. Thanks to the effective teamwork of the officers, the suspect was apprehended without any further incidents. Furthermore, a controlled substance was discovered in the possession of the suspect. The male suspect was subsequently transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center to face both the existing warrants and new pending charges.

Later, at 9:59 p.m., officers conducted a routine traffic stop in the 200 block of Cowgill Street. During the stop, a male driver informed the officers that his driver’s license had been revoked. Subsequently, the officers arrested the driver and found a controlled substance in his possession. The male suspect was then taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where he awaits the filing of charges.

Finally, at 11:23 p.m., officers conducted another traffic stop near the intersection of Williams Street and Jameson Street. During the stop, a police K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Following a search, officers discovered a controlled substance and proceeded to arrest the male driver. The driver was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where charges are pending.

