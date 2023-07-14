Equipment failure in Polaris Ranger causes accident on private property, ejecting one occupant from vehicle

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three individuals were injured in an accident on Thursday evening when an equipment failure caused an occupant to be ejected from a vehicle on private property. The incident occurred approximately three miles southeast of College Mound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident took place at around 8:00 PM when a 2015 Polaris Ranger, operated by Judd W. Clayton of Montgomery, Texas, was traveling northbound on private property. The vehicle sustained no damage and was secured at the scene, as stated in the accident report provided by TPR Fuller #537. The type of equipment failure was not disclosed.

The occupants of the vehicle, identified as Jannell L. Mahr, Luke J. Mahr, and Pamela G. Clayton, were all injured in the accident. Jannell L. Mahr, 60, of Dorchester, Iowa, and Luke J. Mahr, also 60 and from Dorchester, Iowa, suffered moderate injuries. Pamela G. Clayton, 71, of Montgomery, Texas, also sustained moderate injuries. All three were transported by Macon County Ambulance to University Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the report, none of the occupants were making use of safety devices such as seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon County First Responders, and Macon County Ambulance all provided assistance at the scene of the accident.

