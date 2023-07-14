Revenues and Expenditures Set: Spickard R-2 Board of Education passes budget for next year

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education unanimously approved the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, along with amendments to the 2022-2023 budget, during their meeting on July 13th.

According to the approved budget, projected revenues for the 2023-2024 academic year are estimated at $1,207,812, while the expected expenditures are $1,095,445.

The amendments to the 2022-2023 budget were made to reflect actual figures. Revenues for the previous year totaled $1,261,833.79, with expenditures amounting to $1,091,042.75.

Furthermore, the board authorized a transfer of $82,326 from Fund 10 to Fund 40.

In personnel matters, Carol Schmidt was hired as the new Title 1 teacher for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Erica Eakes was appointed as the liaison for various areas, including foster care, English Language Learners, migrant, homeless, and Title IX.

The board awarded the gas and diesel bid to MFA, while the propane bid was given to Agriland.

The tax rate hearing is scheduled to take place on August 21st at 5:55 p.m. in the main office. Following the hearing, the regular board meeting will commence at 6 o’clock.

Superintendent Eakes submitted applications for two grants through Food and Nutrition Services. These grants include the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Grant and the Equipment Assistance Grant.

An update was provided regarding ongoing summer projects. Groundbreaking for the new playground took place on July 10th, with the project expected to be completed within the next few weeks. The old playground equipment was generously donated to the City of Spickard for use in the city park.

Notably, new safety doors have been installed in the kitchen area and on the north side of the building, enhancing security measures.

Unfortunately, no bids were received for the installation of plumbing or carpentry for the upstairs bathroom.

The Bright Futures Back to School Event is scheduled for August 10th from 5:30 to 6:30, providing an opportunity for parents, teachers, and students to connect.

Teacher in-service days will be observed on August 21st and 22nd, while the Parent Teacher Organization open house will be held on August 22nd. Students at Spickard can mark their calendars for the first day of school, which is set for August 23rd.

Furthermore, a Positive Behavior Support fishing trip is planned for August 24th, promoting teamwork and camaraderie among the students.

