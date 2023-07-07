Governor Mike Parson appoints Steven Hudson as judge for the Third Judicial Circuit

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced on July 7th the appointment of the circuit judge for the Third Judicial Circuit. The appointment for Judge Steven Hudson of Trenton will take effect immediately.

Hudson has been an associate judge in Grundy County. He will succeed Judge Thomas Alley, who died in April. Matthew Krohn of Princeton was the interim Third Judicial Circuit judge. The Third Judicial Circuit includes Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, and Putnam counties.

Hudson has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from William Jewell College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri—Kansas City.

Hudson reports his appointment as circuit judge will leave an opening for Grundy County Associate Judge that will have to be filled by an appointment by the governor. He says once an application for the position is posted on the governor’s website, interested judges and attorneys can fill out the application and go through the nomination process.

