Nineteen new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy

Nineteen troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.

Mike Kehoe, lieutenant governor of Missouri, will provide the keynote address. Director Sandra K. Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety, and Colonel Eric T. Olson also will address the class during the graduation. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors and Bear Brass – 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, will perform the national anthem. Pastor Donald Carson, First Church of God, St. James, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 115th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Hunolt, Alexander C., Rutledge, MO, Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties

O’Hara, Colten J., Pierce City, MO, Zone 9, Lafayette County

Williams, Ty R., Granby, MO, Zone 15, Henry County

Troop B

Billings, Jorden R., Bowling Green, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Munch, Carter L., Hannibal, MO, Zone 3, Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C

Ashley, Michael J., Jefferson City, MO, Zone 8, St. Charles County

Carson, Lyndon T., Kirkwood, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Kelly, Melissa L., Greenville, IL, Zone 8, St. Charles County

O’Sullivan, Timothy J., Imperial, MO, Zone 2, North St. Louis County

Roberts, Benjamin C., Mountain Grove, MO, Zone 1, North St. Louis County

Troop D

Daniels, Aaron B., Webb City, MO, Zone 12, Christian County

Troop E

Jones, Logan M., Miner, MO, Zone 9, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties

Troop F

Koester, Jordan A., Coulterville, IL, Zone 15, Callaway County

Troop G

Edens, Caz A.C., Ramona, CA, Zone 5, Douglas/Ozark Counties

Poynter, Nathaniel B., Houston, MO, Zone 2, Texas/Wright Counties

Troop H

Matthews, Russell A., Fredericktown, MO, Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties

Tanner, Joshua M., St. Charles, MO, Zone 10, Daviess/DeKalb Counties

Troop I

Baird, Macy T., Farmer City, IL, Zone 9, Crawford County

Sutton, Logan T., Clarksville, MO, Zone 3, Crawford County

