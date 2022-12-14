Grundy County Health Department reports on number of flu cases

Local News December 14, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Flu Season
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton has released information on flu cases in the county.

The first reported case for this season was September 12th. There were 51 cases in November. As of December 13th at 1 pm, there had been 68 cases so far for this month.

The largest number of cases involve the five to 14, age group, followed by the 25 to 49 and two to four age groups.

The health department says it is not too late to get a flu shot.

As of December 13th in the afternoon, Grundy County had 13 active COVID-19 cases that were reported.

Most home tests are not reported, but testing is a great tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Free tests are available at the Grundy County Health Department, and testing is offered there Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

Post Views: 196
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.