Grundy County Health Department reports on number of flu cases

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton has released information on flu cases in the county.

The first reported case for this season was September 12th. There were 51 cases in November. As of December 13th at 1 pm, there had been 68 cases so far for this month.

The largest number of cases involve the five to 14, age group, followed by the 25 to 49 and two to four age groups.

The health department says it is not too late to get a flu shot.

As of December 13th in the afternoon, Grundy County had 13 active COVID-19 cases that were reported.

Most home tests are not reported, but testing is a great tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Free tests are available at the Grundy County Health Department, and testing is offered there Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

