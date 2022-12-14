Child porn charges filed against Missouri man after work crew finds photos while demolishing former home

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for producing child pornography after photos of the child victim’s sexual assault were discovered in his former residence while it was being torn down.

Harold Lloyd Blair, Jr., 66, of Ava, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Dec. 6, 2022, with one count of using a minor to produce child pornography.

The federal indictment alleges that Blair used a minor to produce child pornography from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2013.

The investigation began on Dec. 2, 2022, when workers employed by Douglas County, Mo., discovered a filing cabinet that contained images of child pornography in a house they were tearing down. Workers using heavy equipment tore into a wall and found the filing cabinet, then contacted the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department. Investigators learned that Blair had sold the house to the county.

State charges were originally filed against Blair in Douglas County but will be dismissed by the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney in lieu of the federal indictment.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Douglas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the West Plains, Mo., Police Department, with assistance from the Douglas County, Mo., Prosecuting Attorney.

