Whitney Trump selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Employee” for December

Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs from Trenton, MO (hometown Galt, MO), has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for December. Whitney, an NCMC alum, holds an MBA and has been employed at NCMC for 14 years.

Whitney describes her job as helping make college attainable. Whitney said, “my favorite thing about NCMC is the people.” Whitney was instrumental in the recent successful HLC accreditation self-study submission and visit. She also has rebranded the dual enrollment program as the early college program and was able to offer free textbooks for dual credit students.

In the future, Whitney would like to see continued growth in partnerships with high schools in the 17-county service region and create personalized degree plans for all dual-credit high school students.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking and dedicated and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about North Central Missouri College employment opportunities, visit the NCMC website.

