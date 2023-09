Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 School District will dismiss classes at 1 p.m. on September 1 due to a water main break. There will be no after-school care on September 1.

Baseball at LaPlata and football at Platte Valley are still planned.

Parents should contact the school if students need additional or alternative arrangements. The school can be reached at 660-794-2245.

For more information, contact Superintendent Dr. Matt Copeland at 660-341-3844.

