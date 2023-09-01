Obituary & Servvices: Edward “Eddie” Carson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Edward “Eddie” Carson, 77, a resident of Pearls II, formerly of St. Joseph, MO died peacefully on August 30th, 2023, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Eddie was born on December 12th, 1945, in Diagonal, IA to Ivan and Velma Carson. He graduated from Lineville-Clio High School. Following graduation, he attended truck driving school at Indian Hills Community College. He was drafted by the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served as the Secretary to the Captain. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he logged alongside his father up until 1977 when his father passed away from a logging accident. He went on to be a full-time truck driver as an owner-operator for many years, then moved on to SMX Trucking where he logged over two million miles that he was very proud of. 0

Eddie lived the last 30 years of his life in St. Joseph, MO before moving to Pearls II in Princeton, MO. He was a member of the South VFW Hall in St. Joseph, MO; and a member of the Freedom Road Riders where he made several friends and enjoyed spending time with them during their motorcycle get-togethers. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a member of the Eagles Lodge in St. Joseph, MO., where he spent several afternoons visiting amongst his buddies and telling all his wonderful stories. He was a member of the South Park Methodist Church.

Eddie was married to Jackie Murray Carson for several years until her death in 2018. They enjoyed dancing and traveling together in his semi, going as far as Alaska. They both had a great love for gardening and took great pride in keeping their yard well-maintained and the flower beds full of flowers.

Eddie is survived by his son, Ed Carson (Melissa) of Trophy Club, TX; his granddaughter, Nichole Tatum (Travis) of Trenton, MO; his daughter, Michelle Carson of Prairie City, IA; his three grandsons, Brandon Gragg of Colfax, IA, Gage Wedeking of Newton, IA., and Ashton Siddall of Prairie City, IA; great-granddaughter, Rylan Gragg; his only sibling, Sharla Ward of Lineville, IA; his step-daughter, Michelle Baber (John) of St. Joseph, MO., whom he remained very close with throughout the years; and his dearest friend, Kathy Bert of St. Joseph, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Jane Carson and third wife, Jackie Murray Carson; and his brother-in-law, Jack Ward

He will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2 in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

