Obituary & Services: Linda L. (Patton) Skinner

Linda L. (Patton) Skinner – age 80 of Lathrop, MO passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 30, 2023, at her home in Lathrop, surrounded by family. Linda was born on December 30, 1942, the daughter of Woodrow Wilson and Lola (Buck) Patton in Denver, IN. She was a 1960 graduate of Maconaquah High School. She married the love of her life, Orville Dean “Bud” Skinner Sr. on April 26th, 1964, at the Bunker Hill Air Force Base Chapel. Linda and Bud were inseparable. In addition to being a homemaker, she was a waitress at Denny’s and Stuckey’s. She was a member of Browning Baptist Church in Turney. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt; family was her world. She was the guiding force for her family and was never afraid to share her opinion. She enjoyed mowing and gardening. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Linda was preceded by her parents; her siblings, Wayne Patton, Annie Casper, Tim Patton, Mike Patton, Robert Patton, Jolene Hartisch; her brother-in-law, Chuck Hartisch and her brother-in-law, Kirk Reynolds. She is survived by her husband, Orville D. “Bud” Skinner Sr. of Lathrop, MO; children, Orville Dean Skinner Jr. of St. Joseph, MO, Terry A. Skinner (Laura) of Blaine, TN, and Julie A. Skinner of Lathrop, MO; grandchildren, Brittney, Katie, Bailey, and Madison; siblings, Sharon Young (Paul) of Layton, UT, Susie Faiola (Mike) of West Haven, UT, Bill Patton of Peru, IN, Ronnie Patton (Ruby) of Peru, IN, and Ruthie Patton (Carmel Riggle) of Peru, IN; sister-in-law, Barbara Moore (Bill) of Warsaw, MO; brother-in-law, Joe Casper (Pam) of Heber City, UT; nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Browning Baptist Church, Turney, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Saturday, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. O

