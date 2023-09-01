Obituary & Services: Catherine Rosetta (Cathy) Reger

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Catherine Rosetta (Cathy) Reger passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Catherine was the youngest daughter of Earl S. and Dorothy M. Reger. She was born on July 18, 1966, in Moline, Illinois. She attended schools in both Moline and Milan, Missouri. She moved to Milan on August 4th, 1976, with her family.

Her hobbies included playing pool when she was able to, she loved to talk to people on Facebook. She also collected a lot of Christmas and Halloween things and she loved to decorate her apartment for both holidays, but she loved Halloween the most. One of her favorite things to do was to dress up as goofy as she could for Halloween, and she was always trying to outdo her sister Karen when it came to costumes. She also loved to cook, and she loved to watch a lot of movies on television.

Cathy is survived by her two sons: Dakota Cox and his wife Desirae of Trenton, Missouri, and Michael McBee of Kansas City, Missouri, and one daughter Amy Clark. She also leaves behind four brothers; Steve Reger of Cresent Valley, Nevada, Roger Edward Reger of Milan, Mark Edwin Reger of Independence, Iowa, and Donald Leon Reger and wife Jane of Kirksville, Missouri, three sisters; Patricia Mockmore of Moline, Illinois, Linda Edge of Murray, Iowa and Karen McLaughlin and husband James of Milan, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Earl Reger, a brother James Reger, and wife Janell, a sister Carolyn Cone, and a great niece Madison Paige Mallet.

Graveside services for Catherine will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Thomas Union Cemetery north of Milan. Officiating will be Donnie Sinclair. Pallbearers are Christofer Ford, Michael Richardson, Harold Clinch, Cody Young, Jesse Young, and Marty Rege

