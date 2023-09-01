Chillicothe Police Activity Report: Child on bicycle struck by vehicle, juvenile detained in narcotics investigation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Thursday, August 31, 2023, responding to a variety of calls that ranged from commercial alarms to vehicle crashes.

Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities.

Morning Activities

7:21 a.m. — Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The alarm was accidentally activated by an employee.

7:29 a.m. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Polk and Washington streets. The bicycle ended up under the vehicle, but the child sustained only minor injuries and was released to a parent. A report was taken.

9:33 a.m. — An officer was out in the 100 block of Garr Field Avenue for an investigation and will follow up with Code Enforcement.

9:42 a.m. — An officer checked vehicles parked in the 100 block of Crescent Drive and indicated that some might be towed later in the day.

10:08 a.m. — The Animal Control (A/C) Officer checked the 200 block of Walnut Street for a dog reported to be running loose but was unable to locate the animal.

10:31 a.m. — The A/C Officer checked the area of the 300 block of Wilson Street for a report of two dogs running loose. The owner of the dogs was contacted.

10:37 a.m. — An officer was en route to Cameron to pick up evidence.

10:39 a.m. — An officer was at the courthouse for court duties.

Midday Activities

11:19 a.m. — Officers checked the area in the 1300 block of Jackson Street for a reported vehicle crash but found no evidence of a crash. The reporting subject later called back, stating their phone had fallen from their vehicle, inadvertently making the report.

12:44 p.m. — An officer checked the well-being of a subject in the 800 block of S. Washington Street and provided a courtesy ride to the 400 block of Locust Street.

1:15 p.m. — An officer checked the well-being of a subject in the 100 block of N. Washington Street. The subject was checked by Emergency Services and transported to Hedrick Medical Center for assistance.

Afternoon Activities

2:26 p.m. — The A/C Officer checked the welfare of a dog in the 300 block of Williams Street. Contact will be made with the subject’s employer for further information.

2:50 p.m. — Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical check in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street but made no contact at the location.

2:50 p.m. — Officers checked the well-being of a subject in the 200 block of Clay Street and determined the subject to be OK.

3:03 p.m. — An officer delivered evidence to a business in the 1100 block of S. Mitchell Avenue.

Evening Activities

4:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported in a lot in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. No report was taken as the incident occurred on private property.

4:18 p.m. — A possible disturbance involving employees and tenants was reported in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. The situation was determined to be a civil issue.

6:22 p.m. — Officers investigated possible illegal activity in the 500 block of W. Business 36. A juvenile was detained, and contraband including narcotics and narcotics equipment was found. The investigation is ongoing.

7:00 p.m. — A report of a suspicious male subject walking in the area of Webster and Dickinson streets and looking into houses was received. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

7:42 p.m. — Officers received a report of careless and imprudent drivers in the area of Industrial Road and W. Business 36, last seen heading northbound on Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicles.

Late Night Activities

11:02 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Jannifer Lane for an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. The male was contacted and advised to keep to himself.

11:03 p.m. — Officers responded to Danner Park for a reported disturbance involving fighting and possible gunshots. A thorough search revealed no evidence of gunshots but did find tracks indicating a possible UTV had driven on the walking path and in the grass.

In addition to these specific incidents, officers also conducted traffic stops, and business checks and followed up on numerous investigations.

The Chillicothe Police Department received a total of 103 calls for service on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

