New Missouri corn officers take over duties

As the new fiscal year commences, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council (MCMC) and the Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) have unveiled a fresh lineup of officers, the induction of recently elected board members, and their national committee assignments.

The 2023-24 MCMC officer team was elected during an August board meeting in Branson. Effective Oct. 1, the following MCMC leaders have assumed their respective positions:

Position Name City District Chairman Matt Lambert Laclede District 2 Vice Chairman Patrick Seyer Oran District 7 Secretary Adam Casner Carrollton District 2 Treasurer Dylan Rosier Mound City District 1

In a parallel development, the MCGA officers for 2023-24, elected in August, are:

Position Name City District President Brent Hoerr Palmyra District 3 Vice President Brian Lehman Versailles District 5 Secretary/Treasurer Ryan Meyerkorth Rock Port District 1



Brian Willott of Mexico, Mo., the newly elected MCMC board member from District 3, began his term on Oct. 1. He is set to be nominated for the MCGA board during the organization’s annual meeting in January. Willott succeeds Jay Schutte of Benton City, Mo., who completed his maximum tenure of 12 years.

MCMC has a rich history of collaboration with the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) to amplify the value of corn, ethanol, and distillers grains via robust international exports. The 2023-24 USGC advisory teams include Ryan Meyerkorth, Value-Added; Gary Porter of Mercer, Ethanol; Adam Casner, Ethanol; Brian Lehman, Middle East/Africa/South Asia; Dylan Rosier, Western Hemisphere; Matt Lambert, Trade Policy; and Brent Hoerr, Innovation and Sustainability. Additionally, Jay Fischer of Jefferson City has been re-elected as the corn sector director on the USGC board of directors.

Several leaders from Missouri Corn also dedicate their expertise to the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) action teams and committees. Details regarding the 2024 NCGA action team appointments are expected to be announced later this month.

Established in 1984 following the approval of a corn checkoff, the MCMC board of directors consists of 14 corn growers elected statewide. This volunteer board is committed to market development, research, and education. On the other hand, MCGA is a grassroots entity striving to enhance corn production profitability through strategic policies, continuous market development, and active political engagement. For more information, please visit the Missouri Corn website.

