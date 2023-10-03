Fall hikes scheduled during October at Crowder State Park

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Fall hikes are scheduled this month at Crowder State Park west of Trenton.

A two-mile guided hike on Redbud Trail will start at the tennis court parking lot on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

Hikes on Tall Oaks Trail are set for Oct. 13 and 14. The 4.2-mile hike on Friday will begin at the campground amphitheater at 9 a.m. The 3.2-mile hike on Saturday will start at the Shelter 3 parking lot at 9 a.m.

Participants should wear comfortable closed-toe walking shoes and are advised to bring water and a snack for the hikes at Crowder State Park.

