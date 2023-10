Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department and Chillicothe Fire Department will face off in their seventh annual charity softball game on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Danner Park (Blue Field).

The game is free to watch, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Grand River Area Family YMCA Backpack Buddy Program, which provides food to children in need during the weekend.

The game is open to the public and everyone is welcome.

