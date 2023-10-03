Gospel music lovers in for a treat with two upcoming concerts

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Down East Boys are set to grace the stage at the Rural Dale Baptist Church near Trenton next week. Doors will open on October 14 at 5:30 p.m., with the concert commencing at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to a love offering during the event.

The concert is sponsored by both the Southern Gospel Jubilee and the Rural Dale Baptist Church, showcasing their continued support for gospel music in the community.

In a similar vein, the Princeton First Baptist Church will be hosting the renowned Blackwood Quartet next week. Those eager to attend can enter the church on October 13, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin promptly at 7 o’clock. A free-will offering will be collected during this event.

Both concerts promise an evening of soulful tunes and community fellowship, and those attending are encouraged to come early to secure the best seats.

