Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” L. Anderson

Robert “Bob” L. Anderson, age 86, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on Sunday morning, October 1, 2023, at the Primrose Retirement Community of Sedalia. Robert was born on November 26, 1936, to Morton Albert and Thelma Alta (Cannon) Anderson in Bucklin, MO. He graduated from Bucklin High School in 1954. Bob then completed Auto Mechanics and Automotive Diesel Engine courses at The U.S. Trade School in Kansas City, MO, in 1955. Bob married Mary Lou Marcusson, and they had a son and a daughter. After Mary Lou’s passing, Bob married Veda Nickell in 2001.

Bob worked in construction for most of his life, primarily as a contractor in the Cameron area. He collaborated with his brothers, John and David Anderson, building homes and undertaking other construction projects under the name Anderson Brothers. Bob also owned North Missouri Home Furnishings, sold and built IBC homes, and installed ground source heat pumps. He had a passion for woodworking and crafted many beautiful furniture pieces. He loved traveling in his RV and became an avid fisherman, spending numerous summers in Canada on portages, searching for trophy walleye and pike. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou (Marcusson) Anderson; brothers, Jack and David Anderson; sisters, Joanne Andrews and Martha Anderson; brother-in-law, Leck Dougherty; and sisters-in-law, Otea Marcusson and Marjorie Nickell. He is survived by his wife, Veda; son, Danny Anderson (Elizabeth); daughter, Melinda Beck (Robert); three stepsons, Dennis Nickell (Rowena), Doug Nickell (Rae), and Dan Nickell (Susan); four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; siblings; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Camp Quality-Northwest Missouri, in care of the funeral home. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., next Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lake Viking Cemetery, near Gallatin, MO. Following the burial, a meal for family and friends will be served at 1 p.m. at the Lake Viking Clubhouse. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For inquiries, please call (660) 663-2117.

