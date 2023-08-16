New marijuana sales tax proposal awaits Jamesport voters in April

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On August 14th, the Jamesport City Council finalized the tax rate for 2023 and passed ordinances concerning tax-related voting measures.

The tax rate for the upcoming year has been established at $0.9361 per $100 of assessed valuation. This rate is divided into $0.7569 for the general fund and $0.1792 allocated for the park fund.

Among the approved ordinances, one permits the city to introduce a 3% marijuana sales tax for voters to decide in the April 2nd election. Another ordinance will allow residents to vote on a use tax for online sales, mirroring the current 1.5% sales tax collected at city storefronts.

In other developments, an auction for the Jamesport City Lake is scheduled for October 20th, 6 p.m., at the Jamesport Fire Station. Auctioneer Jerry Allen will collaborate with his attorney to draft a contract for the city regarding the lake’s sale. Promotional efforts, including advertising and sign postings about the sale, will commence shortly.

Missouri Conservation Agent Jacob O’Hara indicated that the Missouri Department of Conservation might consider buying the land surrounding the city lake. He noted that the city must provide an information form to the department, signaling the property’s availability.

Wade Dixon of BTC Bank presented the current interest rates for certificates of deposit offered by the bank. He recommended consolidating and updating some CDs, ensuring the city maximizes its returns. The council has given City Clerk Shelley Page the green light to collaborate with Dixon on this initiative.

During the meeting, visitor Lisa Smith raised questions about the new fees associated with using certain park facilities. She inquired about the management of the snack shack, to which Council Member Geoff Eads responded that while the Lions Club owns the facility, the city insures it.

Another visitor, David Kurtz, expressed concerns over the liability insurance costs for those wishing to use the ball diamond for fundraising or benefits. Council Member Rob Murphy, also a Lions Club member, clarified that Lions International only covers Lions-approved events. He added that the local school’s insurance covers its games. Following a lawsuit involving Dana Swalley and Charles Pascoe, non-sanctioned events will need to provide their own liability insurance to access the ball field.

Smith also questioned the fees for using the lights at the facility. Murphy explained that a timer and record system is in place to monitor light rentals and associated payments.

After an extended discussion, Mayor Dana Urton informed the visitors that the discussion time had concluded but invited them to continue the conversation at next month’s meeting.

