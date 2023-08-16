Five Points Festival to take over downtown Trenton in September

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton is gearing up to host the Five Points Festival in Downtown Trenton next month, promising a day filled with fun, food, and festivities.

Scheduled for Sept. 2, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will stretch from the stoplight all the way to Uprooted Kitchen.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities. From local vendors showcasing their goods to cornhole competitions, there’s something for everyone. Food enthusiasts can indulge in a range of culinary delights, while children can enjoy the bounce house. Music will also be a key highlight, setting the mood for a lively day out.

For those interested in setting up a stall, Main Street Trenton encourages potential vendors to get in touch. Lauren Dannar, the point of contact for the event, can be reached at 816-838-3545. Alternatively, emails can be sent to [email protected].

With preparations in full swing, Downtown Trenton is set to be the place to be next month. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, the Five Points Festival promises a day of fun for all.

