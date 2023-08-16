North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center announces “Paint Night” fundraiser

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center is set to host a Paint Night fundraiser. Scheduled for September 30th, the event will take place at Cross Hall on the North Central Missouri College Campus in Trenton from 7 to 9 p.m.

Under the guidance of Trisha Sharp, participants will have the opportunity to paint fall-themed door hangers. In addition to the painting activity, attendees can enjoy light refreshments throughout the evening.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $1 each. The highlight of the raffle is a grand prize five-piece cookware set, boasting a value of $575. It’s important to note that winners must be present to claim their prizes.

The event welcomes participants aged 12 and above. Tickets are priced at $35 per painter. Those interested in attending can secure their tickets by reaching out to the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center Development Coordinator, Marilese Robertson. She can be contacted at 660-359-2874 or via email at [email protected].

