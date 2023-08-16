9-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from golf cart

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Walnut Street at Hooper St in Triplett at approximately 9:21 AM on August 16, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 9-year-old boy sustained moderate injuries after falling off a 1999 Yamaha golf cart and subsequently being run over by the trailer it was hauling.

The golf cart, driven by Gail A. Buchanan, 56, of Independence, was heading northbound on private property when the incident took place. The young boy, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was an occupant of the golf cart at the time of the accident. The report states that the boy was not wearing a seat belt, which is exempt in such vehicles.

The injured child was immediately transported by Chariton County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital for medical attention.

The 1999 Yamaha golf cart did not sustain any damage and was secured at Buchanan’s residence. Buchanan did not have insurance for the golf cart.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, TPR Billings (Badge #244), was on the scene to investigate the incident. The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the response.

