Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center

August 16, 2023
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate from the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Randall Evans, 68, was pronounced dead at the facility on August 9. The cause of death appears to be from natural causes.

Evans was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder out of Nodaway County. In addition to the murder charge, he was convicted on four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had been in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections since September 18, 2012.

