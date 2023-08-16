Princeton Board of Education approves proposed tax rate, set date for start of school

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate for the 2023-2024 school year during a hearing on August 14th.

The total rate was set at $5.5432 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is made up of $4.41 for incidental, $.9532 for debt service, and $.18 for capital projects.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the 2023 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, Conflict of Interest Ordinance, and 2023-2024 Local Compliance Plan for Special Education.

School will start for Princeton R-5 on August 22nd.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved Rob Koon as a part-time technology assistant.

Scott Lowe was approved as an extra-duty golf coach. Kami Stark was approved as an extra duty Lumen and Missouri Student Information System Coordinator.

