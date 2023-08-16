Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve new ordinances and update city projects

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen convened on August 14th, passing two significant ordinances and discussing various city projects.

The first ordinance established the tax levy rate for property taxes for 2023, which will be allocated to general, parks, recreation, and band funds. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel detailed the rates as follows: $.645 for general revenue, $.02294 for parks and recreation, and $.02 for band. The cumulative tax rate stands at 68.794 cents ($.68794) for every $100 of assessed valuation.

In another move, the board ratified the results of the August 8th election, where Gallatin voters approved a 3% sales tax on the sale of adult-use marijuana within city limits. City Administrator Lance Rains announced that the special election saw an overwhelming 89% of voters in favor. The city anticipates the commencement of tax revenue collection from this ordinance in January.

In addition to the ordinances, the board greenlit a liquor license for Friends of Gallatin in preparation for the upcoming Chautauqua event, scheduled for the third weekend of September.

Ben Heins, representing Allstate Consultants, spearheaded a preconstruction conference, outlining the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved in the impending street project. Set to kick off in mid to late September, the project aims to refurbish several roads, including Ash, Grand, Berry, Corrine, and Burns, with Westwood listed as an alternative.

Rains provided updates on various city endeavors. He briefed the board on the roof bids for the former fire station, noting that while two bids have been received, more are expected. Additionally, Rains reported that the ordinance officer has dispatched 20 letters to locations flagged for nuisances.

On the utility front, Ira Sloan has been appointed to oversee the water plant. The water department staff has been proactive, addressing two leaks in the past three weeks. Efforts are also underway to enhance carbon dioxide control at the water plant, and groundwork is being laid for a water line replacement project. Progress has also been made regarding the lead line survey grant.

The wastewater department saw FTC undertake repairs on the aerator after discovering hair entanglements in the aeration hoses. Furthermore, manhole repairs have effectively reduced rainwater intrusion into the collection system.

The electric department celebrated the arrival of the 2012 bucket truck. They also managed power outages and addressed the aftermath of two windstorms that hit Gallatin in recent weeks.

Lastly, updates from the street department revealed that Rocky Road, extending south to Gary Carder, falls under county/township jurisdiction. The team has been active, clearing storm-damaged brush throughout the town. The Community Development Block Grant street project was set to be signed on the evening of August 14th, with Vance Brothers slated to chip seal on South Olive and the northern section of South Prospect in the coming weeks.

Related