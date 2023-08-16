Harrison County couple win $100,000 Missouri Lottery prize

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Harrison County couple is celebrating a significant windfall after winning the $100,000 top prize from a Missouri Lottery “In the Green” Scratchers ticket.

The husband made the purchase at Kum & Go, located at 3807 Miller St. in Bethany. “He was the one who bought the ticket and then scratched it off,” his wife recounted. As he began revealing the amounts beneath the scratch-off areas, he quickly realized he had a winning ticket. However, the magnitude of the win took him by surprise. “The first spot was $5,000, and I still had a lot of spots to scratch!” he exclaimed.

Choosing to savor the moment, he waited until his wife finished her TV show before breaking the news. “I told her, ‘Come here and sit down. I’ve got something to tell you,'” he said. Her immediate response was, “Is it bad or good?” The couple then took a moment to tally up the winnings. “She had to get a piece of paper and do the math to figure out exactly how much he had won,” he shared. The realization left them in disbelief. “We were kind of in shock for a few days,” she added.

The “In the Green” Scratchers game has been lucrative for many. To date, players have won over $3.9 million in prizes from the $5 game. There remains over $16 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $100,000.

In the fiscal year 2022, Harrison County residents had their fair share of luck. Players in the county won more than $1.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Additionally, local retailers received over $139,000 in commissions and bonuses. The county’s education programs also benefited, receiving more than $202,000 in Lottery proceeds.

