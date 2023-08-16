Grand River Networks hold 2023 annual stockholders meeting

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 2023 annual meeting of the stockholders of Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation d/b/a GRM Networks was held at 10 a.m. on August 16, 2023, at the GRM Networks corporate office in Princeton, Missouri.

Directors with terms expiring were Gregg Davis of Chula, Missouri, Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Missouri, and Ray Meyer of Conception Junction, Missouri. Davis, Yungeberg, and Meyer were re-elected for three-year terms.

Fifty people attended the Annual Meeting at the office and 2,018 were represented by proxy.

The Board of Directors elected officers at their regular board meeting held immediately following the Annual Meeting. Elected were:

President Gregg Davis of Chula, Missouri

Vice President Mark Yungeberg of Princeton, Missouri

Secretary Bruce George of Allerton, Iowa

Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer of Conception Junction, Missouri

Treasurer John McCloud of Spickard, Missouri

Assistant Treasurer Allan Mulnix of Bethany, Missouri

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks® and SCC Networks® are subsidiaries of GRM Networks.

