Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports two arrests

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Trenton man on a felony charge and a Blue Springs woman on a capias warrant.

Richard Eldon Tunnell, 43, was arrested on August 14. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Court documents indicate that Tunnell was found in possession of methamphetamine on the day of his arrest. His bond has been set at $15,000, cash only. Tunnell is to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services and is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 22.

In a separate incident, Priscilla Hertzler, 42, was arrested in Jackson County on August 15. Hertzler’s capias warrant was issued due to her alleged failure to appear in court on an original charge of felony forgery. According to court documents, Hertzler is accused of using a check written on an account at Citizens Bank and Trust for $1,500 in July 2022. The check was allegedly made or altered to appear genuine when it was not. It is believed that Hertzler used the check with the intent to defraud. Her bond has been set at $10,000, cash only. Hertzler is scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 7.

