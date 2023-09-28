MOPS and MOMSNEXT of Green Hills set to sponsor Missouri Day Baby Show

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

MOPS and MOMSNEXT of Green Hills are set to sponsor the Missouri Day Baby Show, aiming to raise funds for their organizations. Registration for the event will commence at the Rock Barn Pavilion on October 20th, starting at 5:15 p.m. with the show scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in Fall and Halloween-themed attire.

The competition will be segmented into various age categories: zero to three months, six to 12 months, 12 to 24 months, and two to three years.

Children aged between four and five years will vie for the titles of Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Days. The crowned winners will have the honor of being showcased in the parade the following morning.

For those interested in participating, there is an entry fee of $10 per child for the Missouri Day Baby Show on October 20th.

Related