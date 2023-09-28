Pivot Bio to expand in Hazelwood, investing more than $20 million and creating 41 new jobs

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Pivot Bio, a cutting-edge leader in ag-tech, recently announced that it will expand in Hazelwood, investing more than $20 million and creating 41 new jobs. The sustainable agriculture company’s expansion includes the establishment of an approximately 47,000-square-foot facility that will increase its capabilities for research, testing, and development of product applications.

“Pivot Bio’s growth in Hazelwood is exciting news for our state’s growing ag-tech industry,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As Missouri continues to be a leader on the national stage, this expansion will further strengthen our status as a thriving hub for tech and agriculture. We look forward to Pivot Bio’s success and the positive impact of its groundbreaking technology.”

Pivot Bio is driven by a commitment to make farming more productive and sustainable. Faced with rising pressure on natural resources and a growing population to feed, growers want nitrogen that is reliable, predictable, and better for the environment. Pivot Bio’s technology meets the demands for nitrogen consistency and dependability by enabling microbes to adhere and remain on the roots of the plant throughout the growing season, delivering nitrogen to the crop with nearly 100 percent efficiency.

Today, Pivot Bio has made microbial production of nitrogen, a discovery long sought after by scientists, commercially available for the first time. To support its continued growth, the company’s new Hazelwood location will focus on the development, production, and manufacturing of its latest product and agriculture’s first-ever on-seed nitrogen technology. Pivot Bio’s proprietary tech platform is primarily focused on cereal crops.

“We’re thrilled to see an industry leader like Pivot Bio contributing to our state’s fast-growing ag-tech sector,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This company is developing innovative solutions for agriculture while bringing new jobs and investment to Hazelwood. We’re grateful for our partners who are helping Missourians prosper through their assistance with this exciting project.”

For this expansion, Pivot Bio will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About Steadfast City

Built upon a driving philosophy of “develop better,” Steadfast City weaves together government, business, economic development, real estate, and social and philanthropic sectors in a more aligned and impactful way. Its purpose is rooted in elevating businesses that create jobs, real estate developers who rebuild neighborhoods, cities that need revitalization, organizations that effectuate positive change, and people who benefit from all of these working together. Steadfast City’s team of economic development, community development, and non-profit consultants have diverse backgrounds, broad expertise, and passion for their work. This unique combination gives Steadfast City an expansive and flexible collection of skillsets and services.

To learn more about Steadfast City, visit the Steadfast City website.

