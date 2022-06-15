Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday, June 14th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kansas City residents were arrested at separate times Tuesday night in Caldwell and Linn counties.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gary Durham was stopped in Caldwell County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Forty-seven-year-old Leticia Briseno was arrested in Linn County and taken on a 24-hour hold to the Macon County Jail. An outstanding warrant accused Briseno of aggravated battery in Kansas. Three other warrants are from Clay County for alleged driving while revoked, failure to display license plates, and no insurance on a motor vehicle.