Jamesport man injured in crash on Interstate 35 in Clay County

A van driven by a Jamesport resident struck a guard rail on Tuesday afternoon in Clay County.

A passenger, 33-year-old Menno Stutzman of Spickard, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. The van was driven by 41-year-old Levi Yoder of Jamesport who wasn’t hurt.

The vehicle had drifted off the left side of the highway where it struck the end of a guard rail, causing the vehicle to rotate and return to the road.

Neither man was using a seat belt and the van was demolished in the crash on Interstate 35.