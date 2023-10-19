Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two additional arrests in north Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported two additional arrests in both Caldwell and Chariton counties.

Dylan Damron, 22, of Raymore, Missouri, faced arrest late Wednesday at 11:41 p.m. in Caldwell County. Authorities charged Damron as an out-of-state fugitive, following his detention on a Johnson County, Kansas, warrant for marijuana possession, marking his third offense. Further, Damron faced charges from a Cass County warrant for failing to appear in court. The original accusations included driving while revoked or suspended, not displaying valid plates, and speeding. Damron is being held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

In Chariton County, Jacob Williams, 31, of Unionville, was arrested Wednesday at 1:39 p.m. on multiple counts. Charges against Williams included felony possession of methamphetamine and operating without a valid license. An outstanding Adair County warrant further accuses him of driving without a valid license and a seat belt violation. Williams was transported to the Randolph County Jail, pending bond posting.