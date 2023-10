The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin is set to offer flu shots to children at an upcoming event.

Scheduled for October 30, the department will host a “Boo to the Flu” clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children receiving flu shots will be given treat bags. Walk-ins are welcome as no appointment is necessary.

For more information, contact the Daviess County Health Department at 660-663-2414.