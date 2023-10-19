Obituary & Services: Mickey D. Hillyard

On October 17th at 2:26 a.m., Mickey Hillyard embarked on his journey to his new heavenly home.

Mikey Don Hillyard was born on April 23, 1958, the son of Richard Lee and Rosetta June (Gard) Hillyard.

Mickey lived his entire life in Bethany. He was a graduate of South Harrison High School, class of 1976.

Upon graduating, Mickey started his 42-year career with GRM Networks. “Mick” as most people knew him made many great friendships and memories along the way.

Mickey married Peggy Starmer on October 1, 1983, to this union they had Mickey’s pride and joy, Jarod Reid. Jarod and Mick were simply inseparable.

Mick enjoyed golfing, hunting, and gathering with friends and neighbors, gathering in Cork’s yard to visit. He loved his music and traveling to Estes Park, Colorado, to watch the elk and listen to them bugle in the fall at night. He also loved his vegetable garden, flowers, and taking care of the yard.

Mick loved taking his dog Hazel with him on rides to the country, and over to his friend’s house so she could run and play.

He was preceded in death by his father: Richard (Dick) Hillyard, his maternal grandparents: Garland and Rhoda Gard (AKA) Nanny and Papa, and paternal grandparents: Lloyd and Beryl Hillyard. Father-in-law: Jimmie Starmer.

He leaves behind his son, Jarod, and his mother, Peggy; Mickey’s mother: Rosetta Hillyard; Brother: Randy and wife Carla; Sisters: Becky and husband Mark Wiley, Debby Woodring and Jim; Mother-in-law: Viola Starmer; Brothers-in-law: Alan and wife Patricia Starmer, Ken and wife Julie Starmer. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends, co-workers, and his faithful companion: Hazel.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Gathering Place, on the east side of the square in Bethany, from 3-6 p.m. Please join us to celebrate his life and share stories. All family, friends, and acquaintances are welcome to join.

Instead of Flowers, the family suggests donations to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund. Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel.