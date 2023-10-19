Obituary & Services: Robert “Bubba” Joseph Myers

Robert “Bubba” Joseph Myers, age 39, of Bogard, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, at his home in Bogard. Born on February 2, 1984, in Odessa, Texas, he was the son of Robert and Delaine Myers.

An active member of Eureka Valley Baptist Church, Robert often spent time at Palmer’s, where he enjoyed his friends’ company and participated in various outings.

Known for his love of riding his scooter, Robert collected aluminum cans for extra spending money. An avid reader and animal lover, he was also a dedicated Star Wars fan, owning and watching every movie and reading every book in the series. His love for nature was evident, and his adventurous spirit led him to embrace new experiences. Robert, a self-proclaimed daredevil, relished visits to amusement parks and haunted attractions. His intelligence was vast, often captivating others with stories spanning a wide range of topics.

He is survived by his parents, Delaine and Robert Myers; sister, Sara Myers; nephews, Joseph Myers, Trenton Meers, and Michael Harris; and nieces, Courtney Harris and Sonja Solidum, all residing in Missouri.

A private memorial will be organized at a later date.

Those wishing to honor Robert’s memory are invited to make contributions to Palmer’s in Carrollton, Missouri. Donations can be left at or sent to Bittiker Funeral Home, PO Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri 64633.